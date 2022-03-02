Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.59. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 68,372 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

