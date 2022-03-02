Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.59. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 68,372 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
