Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Critical Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67% Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93%

33.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.52 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -193.56 Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.39 $77.60 million $2.24 19.38

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

