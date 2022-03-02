Everipedia Price Tops $0.0090 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,726 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

