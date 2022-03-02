Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Evergy has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,717 shares of company stock worth $3,188,591 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.