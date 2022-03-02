Evercore ISI Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $145.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

