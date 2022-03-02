Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Everbridge worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

