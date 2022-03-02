Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $28.43 on Monday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $199.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

