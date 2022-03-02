ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.