Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Cap Achieves $17.12 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002530 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $1.71 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.