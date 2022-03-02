Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,565. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.