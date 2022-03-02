Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.85 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

