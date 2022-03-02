Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

