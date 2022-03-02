Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

