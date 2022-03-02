Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.72

Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $12.91. Escalade shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 26,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

