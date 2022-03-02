ESBC (ESBC) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, ESBC has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $13,732.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 208% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.