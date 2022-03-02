Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Cut to €47.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

