Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Equity Residential pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 54.09% 12.37% 6.47% Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 12.76 $1.33 billion $3.54 23.62 Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.21 $132.93 million $25.93 9.66

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Residential and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 14 3 0 2.18 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $89.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

