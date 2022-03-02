Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 3,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

