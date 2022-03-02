Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

TBLA opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.