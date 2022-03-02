Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.83 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 276.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after buying an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.