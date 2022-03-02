Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vroom, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vroom stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

