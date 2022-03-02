Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 324.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 473,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.