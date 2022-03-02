Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.69 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,015,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

