Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

SIX stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

