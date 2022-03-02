Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $2,019,647.29 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.51, for a total value of $2,019,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQIX opened at $710.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $739.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

