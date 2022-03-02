EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.