EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07.
In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
