EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

