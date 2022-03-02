EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) traded down 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.69 and last traded at $333.50. 9,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.