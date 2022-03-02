EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) traded down 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $331.69 and last traded at $333.50. 9,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.92.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
