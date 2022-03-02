EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

