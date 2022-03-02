EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

