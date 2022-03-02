EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51.

