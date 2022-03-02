EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

