Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

