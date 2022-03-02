Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis Sells 5,009 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00.

Envista stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

