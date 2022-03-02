Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Curt W. Bludworth Sells 8,446 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

