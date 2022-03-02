Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (EUBG)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.