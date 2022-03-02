Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

