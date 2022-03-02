Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.
Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
