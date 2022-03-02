Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.