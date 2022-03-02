Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.41).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday.

Get Engie alerts:

EPA ENGI traded down €1.88 ($2.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.39 ($13.92). The company had a trading volume of 23,627,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.79. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.