Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.41).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday.

EPA ENGI traded down €1.88 ($2.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.39 ($13.92). The company had a trading volume of 23,627,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.79. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

