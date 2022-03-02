Enerplus Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$16.78 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

