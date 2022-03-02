Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,015,488 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.52.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.46.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
