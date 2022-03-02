Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

WATT stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock valued at $253,458. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

