Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

EERGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

