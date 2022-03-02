Energean (LON:ENOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,047.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($14.05) and last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.91), with a volume of 104343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($13.34).

ENOG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.56) to GBX 1,140 ($15.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.11) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.11) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 927.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 857.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.83), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,280,610.92).

About Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

