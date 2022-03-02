Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,060. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

