Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.Endo International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.
Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,060. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
