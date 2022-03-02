Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

