ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 1.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

