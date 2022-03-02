Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 396,948 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

