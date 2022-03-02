ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.62 ($9.69) and last traded at €8.62 ($9.69), with a volume of 254012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.63 ($10.82).

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.10 ($15.84).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

