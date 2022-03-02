Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 3,155.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELLO stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

