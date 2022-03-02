Elie Melhem Sells 5,600 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.77. 198,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,116. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average of $177.41. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

